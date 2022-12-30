First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $100.44. 14,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,252. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

