First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 23,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

