First City Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. 14,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.