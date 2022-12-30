First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.