First Command Bank Acquires New Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 329.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 165.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,048 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 321.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 268.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

CYH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 7,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

