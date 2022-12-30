First Command Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.80. 7,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

