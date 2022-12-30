First Command Bank Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

