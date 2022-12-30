First Command Bank Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Command Bank cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

