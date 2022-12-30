First Command Bank Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. 30,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,954. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

