First Command Bank Sells 1,379 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 44,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,702,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.