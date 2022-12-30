First Command Bank Sells 535 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Command Bank decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.18. 15,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

