First Command Bank Takes $96,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after buying an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,492. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

