First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

OXY opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

