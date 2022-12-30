First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $843.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $828.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

