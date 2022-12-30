First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $316,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

