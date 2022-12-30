First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 48 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,553.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $420.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.98.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

