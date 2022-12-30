First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.