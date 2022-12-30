First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

