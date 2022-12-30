First Pacific Financial Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 119,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 777,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

