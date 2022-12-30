First Pacific Financial Buys 389 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 10,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $349,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $84.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.