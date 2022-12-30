First Pacific Financial Buys 790 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Garmin were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $138.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

