First Pacific Financial Has $397,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LTG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $65.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

