First Pacific Financial Has $4.11 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Pacific Financial cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $352.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.