First Pacific Financial Has $622,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NSC stock opened at $248.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average of $237.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

