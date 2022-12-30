First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ECL opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

