First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

