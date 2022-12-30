First Pacific Financial Purchases 12,078 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial owned 1.11% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRNB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 50,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GRNB stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.