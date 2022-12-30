First Pacific Financial Purchases 777 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

