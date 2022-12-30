First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 1,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

