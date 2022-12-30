First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 453,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000.

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.28. 76,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

