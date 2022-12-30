First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $26.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

