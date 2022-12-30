First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $26.49.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
