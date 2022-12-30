First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading 1.9% Higher

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.18. 116,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 213,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 935,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 237,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 72,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 32.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 188,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

