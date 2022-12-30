First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, an increase of 351.1% from the November 30th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $7,768,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $485,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

