First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT – Get Rating) were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,536.36 ($18.54) and last traded at GBX 1,537.10 ($18.55). Approximately 8,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,590.30 ($19.19).

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.