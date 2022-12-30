First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.82 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

