First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $53.35.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
