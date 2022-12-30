First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $53.35.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

