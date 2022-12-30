FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $2,328,481.53 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,942,921 shares in the company, valued at $699,215,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstCash alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 179.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstCash by 9.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.