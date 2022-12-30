FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,272 shares of company stock worth $84,822,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.17. 7,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,378. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

