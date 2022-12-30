FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $100.71. 6,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

