FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,135. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

