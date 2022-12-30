FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $247,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FMC by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

FMC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

