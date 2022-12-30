FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

TLT stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.44. 266,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,840,961. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.