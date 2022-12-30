FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,006. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.62 and a 200 day moving average of $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

