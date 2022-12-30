FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes $924,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 107,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,311. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.