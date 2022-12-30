FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes $924,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 107,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,311. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14.

