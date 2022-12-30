Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.93-$3.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.80.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

