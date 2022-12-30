FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.62. 1,062,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 209,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 355,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.