FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FMC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC by 4.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in FMC by 33.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

