Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 34544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.88 million and a PE ratio of 100.00.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

