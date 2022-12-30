Frax Price Index Share Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $35,129.21 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $843.92 or 0.05111741 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00498204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.45 or 0.29519070 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.