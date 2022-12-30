Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 4.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

FCX stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

